AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local veterans donated a generous gift this morning to Austintown Fitch High School.

The disabled American Veterans Chapter of Mahoning County donated seven wheelchairs to the school clinic, including a knee walker.

The school nurse says some of their older wheelchairs were beat up. This will help take students around the school if anyone gets injured.

The Disabled American veterans group says it has lots of wheelchairs. You can reach out to them if you need one.