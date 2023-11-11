YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Across the Valley, there’s been no shortage of community members and groups honoring veterans and remembering those who have served this Veterans Day.

A Veterans Day program was held at the rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse in Youngstown on Saturday. The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission organized the event.

Among those in attendance was Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer McGinness, who was the keynote speaker, and 101-year-old Ruth Ketzel, who served as an Army nurse during World War II.

“One of my commissioners — they do a pinning ceremony every year for the veterans that are in nursing homes and assisted living facilities — he happened to pin [Ketzel] the other day, and called me and said, ‘Hey, we have an 101-year-old army nurse. She served in World War II,'” said Susan Krawchyk, executive director of the veterans service commission.

Krawchyk said the commission looks forward to educating children about the freedoms veterans fought for and providing information to those who may be consider serving someday.

Members of the American Legion Post 236 held a flag retirement and disposal ceremony Saturday afternoon at their post on East River Road in Newton Falls.

Flags that had been damaged, old or frayed were collected by the post and were disposed in a proper manner. The legion had quite a few flags to dispose of after the pandemic delayed the process.

“The American flag is more than just a symbol for our country. It’s also a symbol for freedom and things that men and women who’ve come before us have gone through to protect,” said Joe Ball, past post commander. “It’s important to make sure this is done correctly and done the way it should be done.”

The flag disposal ceremony also served as the kickoff to Post 236’s 100th anniversary, which they’ll celebrate Nov. 19.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.

