(WKBN) – Retailer Meijer is offering veterans the opportunity to get their product ideas on the store’s shelves.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, Meijer will host its virtual “Roadmap to Retail” event for veteran-owned businesses. This virtual event gives veterans the opportunity to showcase their products and services for Meijer merchants to have on store shelves.

The series is from Nov. 7-8 with the merchandising event on Nov. 7.

Instructions for vendors:

Merchant vendors can apply for consideration here.

Professional Services vendors can apply for consideration here.

Once applications for the event are submitted, the Supplier Inclusion team will send vendors an invite to join the virtual Roadmap to Retail Webinar by Oct. 27.

“The Meijer supplier inclusion program has grown tremendously this year and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see these small, yet mighty, vendors thrive and expand their products across our six-state footprint,” said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Inclusion at Meijer. “Supporting diverse businesses aligns with our values, as it not only empowers these entrepreneurs on their own journeys, but also enriches our communities.”

In 2020, Meijer launched mVets, its TMRG for veterans. mVet’s mission is to help Meijer attract, develop and retain armed service members and their families as team members and customers.