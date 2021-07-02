Veteran receives free car in annual giveaway in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran got to drive a new car off the lot for free in Boardman on Friday.

It’s part of the second annual veteran car giveaway at Nissan.

More than 100 veterans applied to win the car. Five finalists made it into the hat for the drawing for the 2020 Versa, valued at over $17,000.

This year’s winner is Sarah Husk, a disabled veteran from Youngstown. She served in the Air Force for five years.

“I’m in shock. I was in shock just to be nominated,” Husk said moments after winning.

Husk brought her family to the cookout at Nissan but family is who brought her to the contest.

“My husband’s aunt sent me a link on Facebook. I filled it out and forgot about it. Then I got a text message that said, ‘You’re one of our finalists,'” Husk said.

Her current cars are 10 and 12 years old. One doesn’t have air conditioning and the other flat out stops working when she drives it sometimes.

“Being a veteran, you use the VA. You go to Cleveland a lot. Air conditioning is nice on the highway,” Husk said.

But her first trip will be a family affair — a trip to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with her daughter.

As for the folks at the dealership, they said they’re honored to be able to give back.

“Veterans are incredibly underappreciated… our veterans aren’t welcomed home the way we feel they should be for the amount of effort and sacrifices they make,” said car giveaway coordinator Tim Harkleroad.

“Being a veteran myself, I’m glad to be in this role to help veterans. We’re veterans serving veterans,” said salesman and veteran Baron Reynolds.