WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran member of Warren City Council, Cheryl Saffold has decided not to run for re-election. She has not ruled out running for another political position in the future though.

When Saffold’s term ends at the end of the year, she will have represented Warren’s 6th Ward for 14 years.

As far as her future plans in politics, Saffold says she’s “weighing various options.”

Saffold also wants some things done in the 11 months she has left. She wants to oversee the allocation of American Rescue Plan money, free Ring doorbell security cameras for the elderly, beautification of the neighborhoods and money for the Police Athletic League.