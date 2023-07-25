NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The rest of the week looks like it’s going to be hot, hotter than temperatures we’ve dealt with so far. While you might be thinking of heading to the beach or heading to the park to enjoy your summer fun, don’t forget that if it’s hot for you, it’s hot for your pets.

This afternoon, pavement temperatures read over 130 degrees, while temperatures in the grass and shade read much cooler.

“We’ve already seen a few cases of pads being burnt on the hot pavement, so best to change your walk schedule if you can,” said Dr. Maurenn Altman, with North Memorial Animal Hospital.

Altman says it’s best to walk your dog early in the morning or once the sun starts to set. And if your pup has a short snout or dark fur, they’ll overheat faster. Besides panting, there are some heat stroke symptoms to watch out for.

“Normal color of a dog’s gums is nice and pink, like a person’s. If they start to turn dark, either dark red or starting to get a purplish tinge to them, or these dogs are just panting excessively and are struggling to breathe, it’s too much,” Altman said.

If you start to notice signs of heat stroke, cool them off with ice packs and head to your vet.

Altman says to make sure your pets have plenty of cool water and limit their time outside, especially in direct sun.

“We also have dogs come in that have the white coat and pink pigment that will get sunburned. they actually make sunblock for dogs that you can put on,” Altman said.

It’s not just dogs and cats, horses and livestock can be susceptible to heat stress. And pocket pets like rabbits also overheat very easily. It’s important to make sure they have a shady, cool place to go.

Altman says there’s nothing wrong with pets laying around in the air conditioning.