LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — What started as a simple check on children at this home on Redfern Drive Friday spiraled into a much larger investigation after police say they found drugs, guns, and a dead dog.

“The living conditions were deplorable. There was weapons in plain view near where a three-year-old was sleeping loaded,” said Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro.

A few elderly people were living there too.

Police said the children, ages three and eight, are currently in foster care.

Their mother, identified as Tamika Fussell, was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court stemming from a 2019 drug possession case.

“To see that with the children it’s very disturbing especially because you have to worry about the welfare of the children and what could have happened there,” said Meloro.

Humane Agents removed two adult dogs and seven puppies from the house.

Chief Humane Officer Diane King said the adults were underweight and some of the puppies were dehydrated. “The odor inside of the rooms where they were confined was overwhelming.”

King said humane agents are working to build their case and are waiting on test results to see how the dog found dead in a backyard passed away.

“The kennel was shut and barricaded with rocks that were frozen to the ground. There was a lot of feces, frozen water,” said King.

Police continue to investigate and say charges are pending in the case.