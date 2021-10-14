Vermont man pleads guilty to hiring Venezuelan woman to video torture of man and children

(WKBN) – A shocking case out of Vermont ends with a man pleading guilty to sadistic charges.

Sean Fiore, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday to hiring a woman in Venezuela to kidnap a man and make a video of him being beaten, tortured, and suffocated to death, and to conspiracy to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Fiore was arrested in May 2019 after an investigation by U.S. and international authorities.

Fiore’s digital media, seized and searched by law enforcement, revealed that he paid a woman in Venezuela $4,000 to kidnap, torture, and murder a “slave” in Venezuela.

According to the indictment, Fiore told the woman exactly what to do, which included beating the man, defecating and urinating on him and suffocating him. Fiore requested a video of the torture and murder, which the woman sent to him over the internet.

According to the plea agreement, Fiore’s digital media also revealed that he paid the same woman $600 to create a video of her inflicting sexually motivated sadistic abuse on a child. The woman also created that video and sent it to Fiore online.

In addition, Fiore had other images and videos showing minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including sexual intercourse and sadistic abuse.

Fiore pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to kidnap or murder a person in a foreign country, conspiracy to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2022.

The woman who sent Fiore the videos, co-defendant Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores, is charged with conspiracy to murder and kidnap a person in a foreign country, conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and aiding and abetting the receipt of child pornography. Vasquez Flores was arrested in Colombia pursuant to an Interpol Red Notice on Sept. 18, 2020.

The United States is seeking her extradition from Colombia to the United States to face these charges.