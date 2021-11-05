Verizon, AT&T push back 5G deadline to investigate aircraft navigation impact

(WKBN) – Pilot association AOPA is reporting that AT&T and Verizon, on request by the Department of Transportation, is pushing back a December rollout of 5G ground transmitters from December to January to investigate possible interference with navigation systems in some aircraft.

According to some aviation experts, new 5G stations located in 46 of the most populated areas in the United States could interfere with aircraft navigation, rendering inaccurate or nonfunctional radar altimeters, AOPA reported.

Verizon and AT&T said activation of the new service will be postponed for 30 days from December 5, 2021, to January 4, 2022, so the issue can be investigated.

The FAA has already issued an advisory to pilots and is looking to the Federal Communications Commission to require adjustment to the transmitters.

According to a report from Reuters, the FAA said on Tuesday that “pilots should be prepared for the possibility that interference from 5G transmitters and other technology could cause certain safety equipment to malfunction, requiring them to take mitigating action that could affect flight operations.”

The wireless industry has previously expressed skepticism that 5G transmission could affect radar altimeters, AOPA said.