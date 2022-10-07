WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict was reached Friday in the case of the murder of a pregnant woman.

Kemari James was found guilty of murder in the killing of La`Nesha Workman and the attempted murder of Andre Haynes. He was also found guilty of having weapons under disability and escape. An aggravated robbery charge was dismissed.

Workman was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren. Her two children were also found inside.

The guilty verdict triggered an emotional response from Workman’s family–audible sobs of relief.

“This is obviously a great outcome for the victims,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Becker said that James meant to shoot Haynes but missed. A few weeks later, he was arrested by marshals in Baltimore.

“Kemari’s a hot head. He had a prior felony record. He’s been to prison numerous times and he believed that Mr. Haynes stole some items from him and he pulled a gun on him. Really, it’s senseless killing. A senseless act,” Becker said.

James could face life in prison at sentencing which is set for Oct. 21.

“Quite honestly, Mr. James has earned his place in life in prison, and we’re going to make sure that he stays there and dies a natural death in prison,” Becker said.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday afternoon. After an hour of deliberations, they were sent home and resumed at 8:30 a.m. Friday. A verdict was reached just after 10:30 a.m.

James’s attorney Walter Madison said that although the verdict is not what they had hoped for, they respect the jury’s decision and plan to file an appeal.

“I know it’s a very emotional case, very difficult to overcome the subject matter. I think perhaps that played a bigger part than it should have,” Madison said.