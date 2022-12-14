WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in another case against a man that prosecutors have categorized as a “serial rapist.”

Jurors in Trumbull County found David Honzu guilty of three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation specifications and two counts of rape. The court also found that he is a sexually violent predator and repeat violent offender.

Honzu’s trial in the cold rape case began Monday. He was accused of kidnapping with sexual motivation in 2007.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for trying to kidnap a woman at knifepoint in Champion.

Honzu also has past abduction and rape convictions dating back to the 1990s.

Sentencing in his latest case is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lorie Barber contributed to this report.