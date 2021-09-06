Vendors reflect on business from 175th Canfield Fair after missing out last year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The six best days of summer are now over and the Canfield Fair certainly made quite the comeback after being closed last year due to COVID-19. We talked to some fair vendors to see how they made out after last year put a pause on business.

Though fair attendance was down a bit this year, many of the vendors said they were happy with the turnout. Most have just about matched their sales from the last fair in 2019 or have come pretty close.

For vendors like Emmanuel Vlahos, with Vlahos Original Greek Gyros, this year has been less about matching numbers from previous years and more about getting back to appreciating what they had before COVID-19.

“It’s an amazing turnout this year. I mean, I think everyone was looking forward to it especially after missing a year. The weather’s been perfect, everyone seems excited. I mean, this just is evidence that Canfield’s always been a tradition,” Vlahos said.

Vlahos added that they are close to matching the amount of sales they did in 2019.

Other vendors are down in sales but not letting that affect their spirit.

“I’d say it’s down just because there’s not as many people walking around as the last few sessions, but it’s still a good turnout,” said Tremayne Rosasco, with Molnar’s Concessions.

George Roman, director of entertainment and concessions for the Canfield Fair, said attendance was down this year by about 20,000 people. They also lost about 29 vendors who decided not to be at the fair this year.

“So you add the amount of frontage that they use and rent from us, you multiply that — it gets to be a little bit of a problem for us,” Roman said.

But what they didn’t lose was hungry fairgoers.

“Fortunately though, some of the dollar volume spending is up so that’s a plus. They’re eating a lot and enjoying the food fair,” Roman said.

As always, the fair hopes to attract even more visitors next year.

The 176th Canfield Fair will take place next year at the same time and place starting the Wednesday before Labor Day.