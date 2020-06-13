Vendors gear up for first Youngstown Flea of the season

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Organizers are gearing up for the first Youngstown Flea of the season Saturday morning.

Vendors are starting to set up next to the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown.

“We’re an outdoor market for makers that occurs once a month downtown in the Youngstown area, right next door to the Covelli Centre and we feature makers of all kinds… Things like vintage jewelry, clothing, candles, all sorts of vintage items,” said Youngstown Flea founder Derrick McDowell.

Vendors will be required to wear masks during the event.

There will be no food sampling and shoppers must maintain social distancing. McDowell said there will be about 30 vendors at the flea.

“We typically have 75 to 80 vendors, so we did have some that felt like, ‘Hey, this wasn’t the moment to step back out,’ but those who understood that we made this decision along with the health department, the city and looked at state guidelines, everyone is just excited to return,” McDowell said.

The Youngstown Flea was supposed to hold events in April and May, but those were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.