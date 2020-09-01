Vendors affected after manager says thousands of dollars robbed from Niles flea market

A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for any leads on the suspects

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular Niles flea market is trying to figure out its next move after a costly break-in last Tuesday.

Dannette Gibson, manager of Treasures Flea Market, is now asking for the community’s help to identify the suspects.

“These couple of hours that these guys spent in here destroyed a lot of lives and it’s just not right, it really isn’t,” Gibson said.

Last Tuesday around 2 a.m., a group of men broke into Treasures Flea Market in the Niles Plaza shopping center.

“They went through and broke a bunch of cameras they would see, took out SD cards and basically went to town taking all of the most expensive stuff they could find that was new,” Gibson said.

Those items include brand new Hot Wheels worth up to $12,000, $20,000 in brand new knives, stereos, flat-screen TVs and Michael Jordan memorabilia, just to name a few.

“So we’re well over $50,000 worth of stuff that went out the doors,” Gibson said.

While still recovering from the pandemic shutdown, Gibson says this didn’t just hurt her, but also vendors in the market.

“The one vendor who had the Hot Wheel cars, it actually put him out of business completely. He’s a retiree, really close to my heart, good friends with my dad, and he basically had to shut down over it. He had nothing left,” Gibson said. “My finance with the knives, he has a terminal illness and he built it from the ground up and worked really hard to do it and was really proud of it and now it’s gone, every bit of it is gone.”

As she stood in utter dismay trying to figure out why this happened, Gibson said a lot of items that were taken are irreplaceable.

“It’s heartbreaking that anyone could come in and destroy someone’s life in a matter of minutes and not think twice and walk away thinking I will get a couple hundred bucks out of all the lives you’ve just destroyed,” Gibson said.

While the Niles and Warren police departments continue to investigate the break-in, Gibson has taken the matter into her own hands by offering a $2,000 cash reward for any leads.

The number for Treasures Flea Market is 330-883-8963.