FINDLEY Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police are trying to find an unknown suspect that they said threw water bottles from an overpass on I-80 in Findley Township and struck multiple vehicles.

PSP said that this happened on September 19 shortly before 6 a.m.

Troopers said that five vehicles were damaged and that a pickup truck was involved.

Troopers are still investigating.