BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle crashed into a guy-line and up to a telephone pole in Boardman early Wednesday evening.

The vehicle was stuck in front of First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road.

Police and fire departments responded to the crash. The fire department was able to get the vehicle down from the wire.

According to police, the driver says she confused the gas pedal with the brake pedal.

Only the driver was in the car. There were no injuries.

Police say there was no damage to the wire or the pole.