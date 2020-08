It happened at the Rite Aid on Youngstown Poland Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver smashed into the front door of the Rite Aid in the Struthers area on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Rite Aid on Youngstown Poland Road.

An elderly woman was pulling into a handicap parking space when her foot came off the brake and onto the gas pedal.

No injuries were reported, but the front door of the building was smashed.