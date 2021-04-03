Vehicle goes airborne in Champion Twp. crash, hitting mailboxes and telephone pole

The crash happened in the 4600 block of North Park Avenue on Saturday morning

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman went to the hospital after the vehicle she was driving went off the road in Champion Township, hitting a ditch, two mailboxes and a telephone pole.

After going off the road and hitting the ditch and mailboxes, the vehicle went airborne, bouncing off a telephone pole. The vehicle landed on the driver’s side.

When police arrived, the woman who was driving was conscious and talking.

The woman went to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but Champion police are investigating.