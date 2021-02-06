Vehicle flips over on Interstate 680 in Youngstown

The northbound lane was temporarily closed near the Ashtabula exit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –– Police officers and EMTs were called to Interstate 680 north right before the 711 exit, where a vehicle overturned Saturday morning.

When a reporter approached, the ambulance was already leaving the scene.

Officers on scene could not share the driver’s current state after the accident.

The northbound lane was temporarily closed near the Ashtabula exit, but all lanes are now opened. Crews were able to turn the vehicle over.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

