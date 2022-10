LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle flipped over onto its side after clipping the back of a tree-cutting service’s trailer in Liberty.

It happened Monday afternoon on Sampson Road.

The road will be closed until crews can move it.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver — a Youngstown man — will be cited for failing to maintain a safe distance.

No serious injuries were reported.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.