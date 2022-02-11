LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner was called to a crash in Liberty after the crash sent an SUV rolling down a hill onto the roadway below.

A vehicle landed on its roof on Sampson Road, just below the bridge on Interstate 80.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a tanker truck and the SUV were traveling westbound on I-80 when the SUV switched lanes. The tanker then hit the back of the SUV, sending it over the bridge and onto Sampson Road below.

The man driving the SUV was killed.

Crews were called to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Highway Patrol is expected to release more information on the crash later Friday evening.

