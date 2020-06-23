Closings and delays
Semi-truck fire on Pa. turnpike near Beaver Valley causing lane closures

Local News

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. near mile marker 13

pa turnpike fire

Credit: KDKA viewer

(WYTV) – A vehicle fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing traffic to back up near Beaver Valley.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. near mile marker 13, near the Beaver Valley and Cranberry interchange.

There are lanes blocked in the eastbound direction.

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

The detour is New Castle EB to Cranberry Primary – Exit 10/Old 1A New Castle, I-376 (old
Rt. 60) North, to Rt. 422 East, to Rt. 79 South. This will bring you to the Cranberry Interchange (28/Old 3). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Cranberry Interchange (28/Old 3). Follow signs to Harrisburg and East.

