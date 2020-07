It happened on Chestnut Ridge Road just after 1:30 a.m.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver in Hubbard drove into a body of water then left the scene of the crash.



It happened near Chestnut Ridge Road just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle then went over a guard rail and through trees before landing in the water.

The driver left before investigators arrived.

