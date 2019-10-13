Vehicle crashes into food mart in Coitsville Twp.

The employee said no one inside the store was hurt

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are investigating after a vehicle drove into a food mart in Coitsville Sunday morning.

The crash happened at the Tic Toc Food Mart on the 6800 block of McCartney Road just after 10:30 a.m.

Workers said they heard a loud bang and the building shook.

According to an employee, only a few people were in the store at the time and no one was injured.

The employee said the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes in the parking lot, crashing into the business.