YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic was a slowed down after a single-car accident on I-680 northbound Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to the crash around 1:30 p.m. The car hit the concrete barrier that protects vehicles going in the opposite direction.

The driver’s door wound up right against the barrier. Someone involved in the accident was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.