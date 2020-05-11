Vehicle crash causes Weathersfield deli to close until damage can be fixed

The damage to Cordials Carry Out and Catering is in the main kitchen

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Weathersfield deli will be closed until further notice after a car crashed into the building over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday just before 6:45 p.m. at Cordials Carry Out and Catering. It’s located near the intersection of Salt Springs Road and West Liberty Street.

The deli was closed at the time of the crash.

According to a police report, the driver told officers he was distracted and thought his vehicle was in reverse when it was actually in drive.

The driver called 911 right away, saying, “I accidentally ran into a building here with my car. I was pulling over to text.”

Cordials owner Michael Kaiser said the damage was in the main kitchen and that the deli will have to remain closed until construction is complete.

Kaiser is thankful no one was hurt in the accident.