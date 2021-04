The vehicle caught fire on state Route 45, delaying traffic in the area

YELLOW CREEK TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Chevy Avalanche caught fire Thursday afternoon as the driver was on Route 45 in Yellow Creek Township.

The driver noticed the smoke around noon and got out of the vehicle.

Wellsville firefighters were called to the scene to put out the fire.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also on the scene.

Traffic was backed up for a short time, but the vehicle was loaded onto a flatbed truck and traffic is flowing again in the area.

No injuries were reported.