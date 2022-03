CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a Facebook post from the City of Canfield, a vehicle accident is causing power outages throughout Canfield.

The accident is at the corner of State Route 46 and Shields Road.

As of 8 p.m., 1,101 customers are without power in Canfield and 273 are without it in Canfield Township.

Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m.