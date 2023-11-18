YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The feeling of Vegas made its way to the Valley Saturday evening.

This was the fifth gala fundraiser at the Woodland Cellars at The Manor in Youngstown.

All the money tonight went to the Helms Foundation, which is a nonprofit that provides art therapy services. There was an auction, which raised over $3,000, and different casino games.

CEO of the foundation Terri DiGennaro says they’re looking to grow.

“We have a space that was donated to us — we are very fortunate — in Warren, so we’ll be expanding into Trumbull as well,” DiGennaro said.

Around 135 people registered for the event.

DiGennaro was named the winner of WKBN’s 2023 Remarkable Women.