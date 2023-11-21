WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vandals targeted the Art Council on North Park Avenue in Warren.

Police were called there Friday and Saturday after someone wrote with a marker on the building with racial and religious remarks as well as those about “orientation,” according to a police report.

Some of the graffiti referenced sexually transmitted diseases, God and a “specific extremist group,” as well as a word referencing male genitalia, according to the police report.

Garbage was also thrown onto the entrance of the building and the mailbox was filled with needles and syringes. There was also hot sauce in the mailbox, covering mail that was in there, the report stated.

Police took a report and are investigating.