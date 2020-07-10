Vandals destroy Little Free Library inside children’s memorial garden in Hermitage

The Little Free Library was started to remember Danielle Greenburg, a children's librarian who was passionate about literacy

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A community gift to remember someone is a priceless part of a park in Hermitage. Unfortunately, a bad apple found a way to ruin the project that was put together for kids.

Rene McIntire walked through the Children’s Butterfly Garden at Buhl Park on Friday. It has remembrances of her daughter, Danielle Greenburg, who died nine years ago. McIntire then went to an empty post, where a Little Free Library was started to remember Greenburg.

“When I was told about it, I thought, ‘Oh well, kids did it, we’ll fix it.’ But when I saw the pictures [of the vandalism], I have to say it made me cry,” she said.

The box ended up in the water Thursday morning, as did its children’s books. Jasmine Martin and her daughter Julie could just reach the books — they pulled out two of them and were upset to hear the Little Free Library had been ruined.

“I was definitely appalled. I saw it there and thought, who would do this? And that’s not very respectful of our environment. So it saddened me,” Jasmine said.

There are no security cameras in that part of the 300-acre park.

The Butterfly Garden is dedicated to children who passed away. Greenburg was a children’s librarian, passionate about literacy. Team Danielle was started in her memory.

“As of this week, have donated over $300,000 to Sarcoma Research,” McIntire said.

And that work will continue.

The library was open to all. Take a book, read a book, put it back for the next person. The Little Free Library will definitely return.

“That’s something that will be a priority and putting back into place and refill it with some books,” said Ryan Voisey, with Buhl Park.

“So we’ll fix it and hope they’ve had enough of us and go somewhere else,” McIntire said.

There have been many promises of donations already to rebuild and restock the Little Free Library at Buhl Park. The children’s programs that are held there will continue as well.