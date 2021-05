YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The quick work of Youngstown firefighters saved two homes on the south side early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on W. Ravenwood Avenue.

A minivan parked in a driveway between two houses caught on fire.

The fire spread to each of the houses. The siding on both homes was badly damaged and firefighters had to cut into the roof of one of the houses.

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators still don’t know what caused the van fire.