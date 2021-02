Investigators are still trying to figure out how the crash happened

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – One person was taken to the hospital Friday following a one-car crash in Liberty Township.

Township police and troopers with the Southington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to Trumbull and Belmont avenues about 9:30 a.m. after a van crashed into a utility pole at the intersection.

The driver of the van was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the crash happened.