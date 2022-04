YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating an accident after a van and motorcycle collided on Shirley Road in Youngstown Monday.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11 a.m.

The southbound entrance to I-680 was closed but has since reopened.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, and they are unsure whether the van hit him or he laid down to avoid a collision.

The cause is under investigation.