Valley’s gas prices expected to stay low throughout summer

(WYTV) – Gas prices across the area remain low and are expected to stay low throughout the summer.

Tuesday evening, we found a gallon of regular gas for $1.11 at the intersection of Route 11 and Salt Springs Road in Weathersfield Township.

In a normal year, prices would increase during the summer.

Jeanette Casselano of AAA says with fewer people traveling, gas should remain cheap all summer long.

“We don’t expect to see demand skyrocket, and until we see pretty large increases in demand, gas prices are going to remain cheap,” she said.

Ohio’s average price for a gallon of gas is $1.38, one of the lowest in the country.

The average price in Mahoning County is $1.22 and in Trumbull County is $1.09.