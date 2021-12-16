Valley young adult program receives $50,000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A program which helps the Valley’s young adults received a big boost Thursday.

The St. Augustine Society received $50,000 from Mahoning County commissioners.

It asked for their help to buy the transition home on Glenwood Avenue, which has been rented for four years.

St. Augustine helps young adults with life skills and it runs a job skills program through Café Augustine inside a Mahoning County library.

The program has helped over 350 people turn their lives around.

“We teach them to hope again. They’ve had it beat out of them that a good life is only for other people and our kids in the Valley deserve it. No matter who they were born, no matter what kind of place they were living, they deserve a decent future. They deserve to be able to hope and we try to get them to those dreams,” said Father Edward Brienz.

The St. Augustine Society receives young adults for the program after recommendations from the courts, churches and even pastors.