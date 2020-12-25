Valley welcomes in White Christmas, looks at Christmas past

Storm Team 27 is tracking your chance of seeing a white Christmas this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Valley had a white Christmas this year!

What is a White Christmas? A White Christmas is defined as having one inch of snow on the ground. It does not have to fall on Christmas.

We know a lot of you out there were excited to see snow on the ground when you woke up Christmas morning.

Sled riding was part of the fun.

“We are tickled to be out here,” said Bill Baker.

The new snow was perfect for sled riding.

“Last night, it started snowing. I was really surprised this morning, so we opened our presents and came out,” said Jason Kotarski. “I’ve lived in Youngstown my whole life. I’ve never been sled riding on Christmas.”

One father out sledding said this snow is just what he wanted so his sons could break in their new gift.

“I got them a sled for Christmas. We only had one good sled. They’ve been down the run at least ten times.” Baker said.

Looking at Christmas past, the warmest Christmas occurred in 1982 when the temperature reached 66°F. Just one year later, in 1983, we saw our coldest Christmas! Our low temperature that Christmas was -12°F and our high temperature was 1°F.

The snowiest Christmas occurred in 2002, with 5.4 inches.

The last White Christmas we had was in 2017.

Last year, we had a foggy and warm Christmas.

Here is what happened in other years: