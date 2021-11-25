Valley volunteers serve up Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is serving up Thanksgiving dinner in their brand new building.

It’s the first holiday they’ve celebrated at the new facility since it opened almost two weeks ago.

The mission was prepared to feed hundreds of people. Those who attended enjoyed some turkey and all the fixings.

Food Service Director Mike Byers says it makes him happy to see people enjoying a meal in their new building.

“We get to do what we get to do even better and just to see everybody that walks through this door get this hot meal in a clean, warm room, a beautiful room. God just deserves all the glory for this,” Byers said.

The meals will be served until 7 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome to attend.

At St. Vincent de Paul no one went hungry this Thanksgiving. The charity handed out hot dinners to anyone in need on Thursday.

All the Thanksgiving fixings were available from turkey to mashed potatoes to stuffing. St. Michael’s in Canfield provided the meals, which is something they’ve been doing for several years. All of their meals are made fresh and from scratch.

Three hundred meals were available for take-out or dine-in.

“There’s nothing greater than the face-to-face and being able to actually serve the meals to the individuals instead of taking them to go,” said Angelo Michals, a spokesperson for Broadway Recovery Services.

The charity tells us they’re excited to be back after not having the dine-in option last year due to the pandemic.