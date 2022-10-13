YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Maronite Center was filled with decorated veterans for the event that was hosted by The Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation and the Mahoning County Veterans Commission.

Organizers paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They also recognized those who returned home from service. They also recognized those who returned home from service, along with those still considered prisoners of war. They even had a special table with a flag and a rose to honor them.

“Every day I wake up and I say I’m thankful and I’m grateful. And one of the things I’m thankful for is the service that our service people have done because, without them, we wouldn’t be living in a free country,” said Mike Senchak, president and CEO of the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation.

Senchak said after the funds run out through the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation, he and his son have committed to continuing the luncheon with their business.