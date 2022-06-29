PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Perry Twp. has officially appointed a new police chief after Mike Emigh stepped away in April.

Chief Richard Kimble was appointed on Monday by the Board of Trustees, according to The Morning Journal. Kimble had been acting chief since Emigh stepped away.

Emigh’s retirement officially went into effect last Thursday, allowing the board to officially appoint Chief Kimble. Emigh had been chief since 2008 and had 32 years of experience in law enforcement.

According to The Morning Journal, Chief Kimble has 27 years of law enforcement experience and was elevated from a sergeant’s position.