(WKBN) – The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents.

The Appalachian Community Grant will provide communities with money for things like infrastructure, main street development, access to telemedicine, workforce partnerships, school and community-based health care projects and behavioral health needs, among others.

Ohio’s 32-county Appalachian region includes Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

“This is a fantastic investment in our communities that may lack the resources to bring innovative ideas to life,” said State Senator Sandra O’Brien, (R-Ashtabula). “The people of Appalachia know best what obstacles and community challenges they face, and these grant funds will help bridge the gap between ideas and action.”

Municipalities can begin applying November 2.