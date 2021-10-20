Valley Texas Roadhouse locations to pay for employees’ college tuition

by: Michael Reiner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Texas Roadhouse announced Tuesday that it is starting a new tuition reimbursement initiative for team members who are interested in pursuing a college degree.

A news release states that this applies to any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits. These employees will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university when a C average is maintained.

Texas Roadhouse locations in Youngstown, Steubenville, and Warren will also be hosting a hiring event on Monday, October 25. They are looking to hire both full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online here.

