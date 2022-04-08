(WKBN) – Teachers across the Valley pass along some important knowledge in the classroom, but there are also good opportunities outside the classroom. There was one in Trumbull County on Friday called Civic Day and it proved to be a valuable experience.

The Civic Day luncheon culminates a learning opportunity where 90 high school students follow community leaders to learn about various jobs and responsibilities.

“I think it’s a good opportunity. You learn a lot from people that are already in good positions in their profession and you get a lot of pretty sage advice,” said Ronald Lame, a senior at Mineral Ridge.

Lame followed his principal at Mineral Ridge Friday morning and saw the people skills involved with the job to reach solutions.

Students followed mayors, law enforcement and teachers, to name a few.

Hadyn Mahan, a senior at Bristol, used his job shadow wisely since he plans on going into civil engineering.

“So I was getting to see how everybody works together as a whole to accomplish a bigger goal,” he said.

This was the 36th year for Civic Day, hosted by the Trumbull County Education Service Center.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague was the guest speaker, hoping the students were encouraged to make civil service a lifelong goal.

“Now today, more than ever, we need to encourage kids to look at public service as a career. It can be rewarding. You get to solve problems and you get to help people,” Sprague said.

The insight gained on Friday could be invaluable in the days and years ahead for the students.

Nevaeh Thomas, a junior at Girard, followed her superintendent. Her takeaway was to not quit.

“Keep moving on. If you can’t do something, you can’t do something. But it’s always worth trying,” she said.

The benefit of Civic Day is the first-hand experience through observation but also hearing what goes on and for the students to apply it in their education and lives.