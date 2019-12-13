Valley students decorate government Christmas trees using recycled materials

Two trees were decorated in the Mahoning County commissioners' hearing room on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The room where Mahoning County commissioners hold their weekly meetings is now decorated for the season thanks to some local students.

The county’s recycling division invited students from around the area to make ornaments from recycled and reused materials.

Thursday morning, the students brought their creations and placed them on the Christmas trees in the commissioners’ hearing room.

Organizers say the idea also helps the students remember to reuse items instead of simply throwing them out.