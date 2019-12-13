Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Valley students decorate government Christmas trees using recycled materials

Local News

Two trees were decorated in the Mahoning County commissioners' hearing room on Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mahoning County commissioners trees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The room where Mahoning County commissioners hold their weekly meetings is now decorated for the season thanks to some local students.

The county’s recycling division invited students from around the area to make ornaments from recycled and reused materials.

Thursday morning, the students brought their creations and placed them on the Christmas trees in the commissioners’ hearing room.

Organizers say the idea also helps the students remember to reuse items instead of simply throwing them out.

Mahoning County commissioners trees3

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com