YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s a beautiful Sunday in the Valley, perfect to celebrate all those we call “Mom.”

Lots of mothers were strolling around a pop-up version of the Youngstown Flea at Fellows Riverside Garden with their families.

It turned out to be a great crowd, with lots to eat and shop for.

“The weather was perfect,” said Taylor Wessel, of Hubbard. “I go to the Youngstown Flea almost every month, and I think it’s special that they did something for Mother’s Day.”

Wessel and her family enjoyed lunch at the Garden Café before walking around the flea.