LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Seventeen cheerleaders will march, plus Plus, a group of local band directors are going to perform. That includes three from Columbiana County and five with ties to Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.

One of those is Michael Summers. He directs the Liberty band, which won $1,000 last year for its performance in the Youngstown Holiday Parade. Now, he’ll march with 400 band directors from across the country to motivate his music students.

“I hope it motivates them to continue to play, even when they get my age. I have a really new true respect for what I make them do every day, especially with the memorization of the music,” Summers said.

The band directors will arrive in New York City Sunday for a practice session. Monday, they’ll perform at the 9/11 Memorial. You can watch the Thanksgiving Day parade on WKBN 27.

Band Directors Performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with The Band Directors Marching Band:

Alaina Cornfield, East Liverpool

Emily Bowling, Salineville (Southern Local Schools)

Jennifer Mollenkopf, East Palestine

Kyle Waterford, YSU student

Tyler Husosky, Lakeview Schools

Mellissa Husosky, Lowellville Local Schools

Cheerleaders Performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Seventeen girls from the following schools: