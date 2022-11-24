BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Over 166 million people are expected to hit stores Thursday through Monday, and the Valley was booming with busy last-minute shoppers.

The National Retail Federation says 8 million more people than last year. Meijer was just one store that was still crowded today as people made those last-minute turkey day preparations.

There were lots of full carts filled with Thanksgiving staples, and there were plenty of people grabbing Christmas-themed items, too.

One man from West Virginia was grabbing some last-minute sweets for his holiday with his daughter. He says rising costs have changed how they’re celebrating the holiday.

However, many shoppers said they weren’t planning on any Black Friday shopping this year — and if they were, it depended on how good the sales were.

“I’m going to look at some stuff. I’m not sure I’m going to buy, but I’m definitely going to look,” said Rodney Johnson, of Youngstown.

Like many people, Johnson said electronics were on his radar for potential Black Friday sales.

Unlike last year, more people expect to head to stores instead of shopping online, according to the National Retail Federation.