Valley school implements temporary mask mandate

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Crestview Local Schools superintendent Matthew Manley announced that the district will be undergoing a temporary mask mandate starting Wednesday.

This was announced after the Crestview Local School board gave the approval in a meeting Tuesday morning.

The district’s website shows they’ve had 61 COVID infections in the district this school year. The mandate will last until the next school board meeting on October 18.

They’re also dealing with cases of hand foot and mouth disease.