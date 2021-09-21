Valley school makes national Blue Ribbon School list

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local school has been named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Girard Intermediate Middle School joins 15 other schools in Ohio that made the national list.
The recognition was announced Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Schools are recognized in two performance categories: Exemplary High-performing schools and exemplary achievement gap-closing schools.
Girard Intermediate Middle School was recognized as an exemplary high performing school.
Other Ohio schools named on the list are:
The Ohio schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:
- Bay Village – Westerly Elementary School, Bay Village City School District
- Beachwood – Hilltop Elementary School, Beachwood City School District
- Canton – Whipple Heights Elementary School, Perry Local School District
- Cincinnati – Mariemont Junior High School, Mariemont City School District
- Cincinnati – Montgomery Elementary School, Sycamore Community City School District
- Dublin – Dublin Jerome High School, Dublin City School District
- Dublin – Saint Brigid Of Kildare Elementary School, Diocese of Columbus
- Granville – Granville High School, Granville Exempted Village School District
- Hudson – Seton Catholic School, Diocese of Cleveland
- Kettering – Orchard Park Elementary School, Kettering City School District
- Logan – Hocking Hills Elementary School, Logan-Hocking Local School District
- Maria Stein – Marion Local Elementary School, Marion Local School District
- Minster – Minster Elementary School, Minster Local School District
- Steubenville – Pugliese Elementary School West, Steubenville City School District
- Whitehouse – Fallen Timbers Middle School, Anthony Wayne Local School District
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.
Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.