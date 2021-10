LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN)- Leetonia Exempted Village School district Superintendent Dennis Dunham announced in a press release that the district will be requiring masks in their K-12 campus beginning Friday, October 8.

Dunham says they are making the move due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantined students over the past week.

This temporary ruling will also apply to indoor events during or after school hours.

Dunham said that the requirement will be revisited every two weeks.